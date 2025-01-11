fb
Friday, January 10, 2025
College Sports

Photo of Ohio State QB Will Howard’s Hand Goes Viral During Cotton Bowl

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
During Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas, a concerning moment involving Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard caught the attention of viewers. As the camera zoomed in, it revealed a large lump the size of a golf ball on Howard's left hand.

The injury occurred when Howard attempted to scramble for yardage, but his hand collided with the facemask of a Texas player. The image of the swollen hand quickly went viral, with many fans and analysts alike expressing concern for the quarterback.

Despite the injury, Howard continued to play, though the extent of the injury and whether it will affect his future performances remains unclear. The viral moment added an extra layer of drama to an already intense Cotton Bowl, leaving fans eager to see how Howard would handle the challenge in the second half.

