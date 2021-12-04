Photo shows helmet decal Detroit Lions will wear to honor Oxford shooting victims

Here is a photo of the helmet decal the Detroit Lions will wear to honor the Oxford High School shooting victims.

On Friday, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and explained how the Lions will honor victims of the Oxford High School shooting tragedy.

Campbell said the Lions will wear a helmet decal, t-shirts, and have a moment of silence on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

It has been a rough week in Michigan, especially in the city of Oxford, where a 15-year old student brought a gun to Oxford High School and opened fire, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are planning to honor the Oxford High School victims during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Lions are currently finalizing a number of tributes for the victims at Sunday’s game with the NFL.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to anyone affected by this horrific tragedy.

 

