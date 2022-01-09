in U of M

Photos emerge of Jim Harbaugh at Saturday’s Michigan hockey game

People are nuts

Just to put to rest the rumors floating around that Jim Harbaugh got on a plane headed to Las Vegas on Friday….

Here are some photos showing Harbaugh with his son Jack at Saturday’s Michigan hockey game at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor.

