MSU

Photos show Michigan State fans giving up on football team

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan State has not lived up to expectations
  • Spartan fans are giving up on their team

After coming out of nowhere in 2021 and winning 11 games, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have been a disaster so far in 2022 as they are 4-5 through their first nine games of the season. The Spartans are currently hosting Rutgers at Spartan Stadium, and as you can see in the photos below, MSU fans are giving up on their team. Take a look at these photos of Spartan Stadium at the time of kickoff. So much for ‘Tuck Comin!’

Michigan State Samuel Stanley

Michigan State can still get to a bowl game

Though the Spartans are only 4-5 so far on the season, they can still get to a bowl game if they are able to get to 6-6 and become bowl-eligible.

Featured Videos

MSU’s remaining schedule, along with prediction:

vs. Rutgers (Win)

vs. Indiana (Win)

at. Penn State (Loss)

As you can see, I think MSU will finish 6-6 and will get to a bowl game. My guess is that the Spartans would then be invited to play in the Quick Lane Bowl against a MAC opponent at Ford Field.

Nation, if you are a fan of the Spartans, have you already given up on your team?

TAGGED: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Tigers 25 Detroit Tigers have elected free agency
Next Article Michigan Football Michigan football will be without 2 key players vs. Nebraska
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan Football
Michigan football will be without 2 key players vs. Nebraska
U of M
Michigan State
Photos show Michigan State fans giving up on football team
MSU
Detroit Tigers
25 Detroit Tigers have elected free agency
Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Lions injury report Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?