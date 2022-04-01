Photos show some of the foods that will be served at Comerica Park this coming season

Opening Day in Detroit is just one week away and today, Comerica Park held the annual Detroit Tigers food tasting and merchandise unveiling event for the media.

Thanks to Bill Shea, we have a sneak peek at some of the new foods that will be served at Comerica Park during the upcoming season.

Here are some of the cool foods coming to Comerica Park for the 2022 Detroit Tigers season.

This is Michigan, so a wide array of meat pies/pasties are on the menu. Lots of meats, folks. Options in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/KTpGDFXIYM — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) April 1, 2022

The "Fat Rooster Chicken Sandwich" seems like body shaming the poultry but here we are. Looks delightful. Thank you for your service, Rubenesque roosters! pic.twitter.com/6DfyNHW7K4 — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) April 1, 2022

I don't like olives but I do enjoy spiced meats and cheeses on skewers or even un-skewered. pic.twitter.com/HIzqZ6YJ1C — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) April 1, 2022