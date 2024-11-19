fb
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
NFL

Piece of AT&T Stadium Roof Falls Before Cowboys vs. Texans MNF Matchup [Video]

W.G. Brady
AT&T Stadium was in the spotlight for more than just Monday Night Football, as a massive piece of the stadium's roof fell just hours before the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Houston Texans.

The incident occurred when the retractable domed roof was in the process of opening. However, as the roof began to open, a large chunk of sheet metal detached and fell onto the sideline, causing quite a stir.

Several reporters on-site shared images and videos of the fallen piece of roofing, which was surprisingly large and clearly visible on the field. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the game is set to kick off as scheduled.

Though the roof malfunction was an unexpected event, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of stadiums with retractable roofs, especially when opening mechanisms are involved. Thankfully, the issue didn’t disrupt the Cowboys’ highly anticipated matchup against the Texans.

