The Dylan Larkin trade saga finally came to an end Sunday night when the Detroit Red Wings sent their former captain to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal. But according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, there was a major secret being kept behind the scenes for months.

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And it changes the way we look at how this entire situation unfolded.

Following the trade, LeBrun revealed that Larkin had actually been willing to accept a move to Montreal for more than two months. However, the Canadiens and Larkin’s representatives reportedly agreed to keep that information quiet.

“So, it turns out Dylan Larkin was actually open to a trade to Montreal for more than two months,” LeBrun wrote on X. “But the Canadiens wanted to keep that quiet because they felt it would add an extra layer of noise that might hamper getting a deal done. And Larkin’s camp agreed.”

That’s a fascinating revelation considering the months of speculation surrounding Larkin’s approved trade destinations.

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Hage Was the Key to Getting the Deal Done

According to LeBrun, Montreal had been a legitimate possibility much longer than the public realized. However, the Canadiens still had to satisfy Detroit’s asking price, which reportedly included one particularly important asset.

Michael Hage.

“Montreal agreeing to include Hage was a huge must for the Red Wings,” LeBrun reported. “The deal started to come together and get serious on Friday.”

That detail is especially interesting considering Hage had previously emerged as a potential centerpiece in a hypothetical deal between the two organizations.

Now, we know just how important the 20-year-old University of Michigan standout was to Detroit’s negotiations.

What the Red Wings Received in the Dylan Larkin Trade

According to the NHL’s official trade announcement, the Red Wings received Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, a second-round selection, and a fourth-round pick.

Montreal received Larkin, along with Detroit’s 2027 third-round and 2028 second-round selections.

LeBrun’s Revelation Raises New Questions

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of LeBrun’s report is how it contrasts with the information available throughout the trade saga.

Earlier this month, reports indicated Larkin’s camp was unwilling to expand his approved list, even as Montreal continued expressing interest.

Now, LeBrun’s latest account suggests the Canadiens had privately received Larkin’s blessing long before Sunday’s announcement.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the earlier reporting was inaccurate. It does, however, suggest there was considerably more happening behind the scenes than the public knew.

For Detroit, the biggest takeaway may be that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff held firm on acquiring Hage rather than settling for a package without the highly regarded prospect.

And if LeBrun’s timeline is accurate, a trade saga that appeared to drag on for months may have ultimately come down to one critical breakthrough on Friday.

The Canadiens finally agreed to include Michael Hage, and two days later, Dylan Larkin was on his way to Montreal.