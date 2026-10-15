Simon Edvinsson Trade Still Live Despite Horcoff’s Zero Interest

Simon Edvinsson is still unsigned, and the Detroit Red Wings keep insisting he is not going anywhere. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff used his Wednesday press conference to shut the door on a trade. “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff said. “I want to keep him.” That should not come as a surprise.

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Pierre LeBrun is not buying that it ends there. Joining Jay Onrait on TSN’s SportsCentre on Thursday, the TSN hockey insider said of Horcoff’s comments, “It is interesting that Shawn Horcoff told the Detroit media what we’ve been saying all week, that he has no intention of trading Simon Edvinsson, and that he intends to sign him but I still think that the longer it goes, a trade is still possible.”

Red Wings must sign Simon Edvinsson by Dec. 1

Edvinsson, 23, played 72 games for Detroit last season and put up nine goals and 16 assists with a plus-12 rating. His 22:21 of ice time a night was the second-highest total on the roster, which is the real reason this standoff matters.

With Alex DeBrincat locked up on a seven-year, $91 million extension, the next order of business for Horcoff is Edvinsson. The defenseman is still a restricted free agent, and Detroit has until Dec. 1 to get him signed. Miss that deadline and Edvinsson cannot play in the NHL at all this season.

Edvinsson has been in Sweden skating with Frolunda HC of the SHL, and TSN’s Chris Johnston reported on Oct. 13 that he is heading back to North America to work with a trainer he trusts. Johnston was careful to say the trip is not a signal that a contract is close.

Ten teams have already called about a Simon Edvinsson trade

LeBrun is the insider who mapped that market. On Oct. 8 he reported that at least 10 teams had checked in on Edvinsson, with the Boston Bruins among them, and that Detroit was telling every one of them it still intended to extend him. A “sizeable gap” in salary is what has held the talks up.

That is why LeBrun’s Thursday comment carries weight. Horcoff can say he has zero interest, but the man who knows which teams have called thinks time changes the math. If Edvinsson is still unsigned in a few weeks, Boston and nine other clubs are still on the other end of the phone.