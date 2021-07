Sharing is caring!

He’s the quirky guy that so many loved to hate, and now he’s got a new job.

Former NBC analyst Pierre McGuire has landed a new gig as Senior VP of Player Development for the Ottawa Senators:

News Release: The #Sens have announced the appointment of Pierre McGuire as senior vice president of player development: https://t.co/SRogJf3nHC pic.twitter.com/AMvaK20VB9 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 12, 2021