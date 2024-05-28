fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Pirates vs Tigers May 28, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Game Predictions and Insights

Tigers Notes

After some recent turbulence, the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are eyeing victory at Comerica Park this Tuesday. The Tigers, standing at 26-27, seek to extend their winning streak to four after a robust performance against Toronto. On the flip side, the Pirates, at 25-29, hope to carry momentum forward following their win against the Braves.

Pirates vs Tigers

How to Watch Pirates vs Tigers

  • TV Broadcast: MLB.TV
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Game Time: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 6:40 PM

Pirates vs Tigers Odds

  • Money Line: Detroit Tigers -150 / Pittsburgh Pirates +133
  • Over/Under: 7.5
  • Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Tarik Skubal Pirates vs Tigers

The Tigers, with Tarik Skubal‘s commendable 2.25 ERA leading the charge, are expected to perform well against the Pirates’ lineup. Skubal’s last start may have been shaky, but his season record stands strong. The Pirates have Jared Jones taking the mound, looking to maintain his impressive streak of allowing three earned runs or fewer. Yet, the Tigers have shown up big in night games, especially against National League teams with records below .500. Expect the Tigers to capitalize on their home-field advantage and continue their recent form.

More

Tonight’s contest might present more than just a notch in the ‘W’ column. With Mark Canha inching closer to career RBI milestones and Bryan Reynolds seeking to bolster his home run tally, individual accolades could be on the line. Moreover, team dynamics and strategic elements will be critical, as both teams are positioned similarly in their respective divisions. Navigating through these pivotal mid-season games could set the tone for the remainder of the campaign for both ball clubs.

As both teams are eager for a win to climb up in their division standings, the stage is set for an exciting showdown in Detroit.

