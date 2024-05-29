Pirates vs Tigers May 29: Viewing Details, Odds and Insights

Pirates vs Tigers is set to grab the attention of baseball fans as the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates go head-to-head in a doubleheader at Comerica Park.

As we approach this matchup, the Tigers are looking to capitalize on their momentum from a successful stint against the Blue Jays, despite a losing streak that they hope to break. On the other end, after a strong showing against the Braves, the Pirates aim to extend their winning ways in Detroit.

How to Watch Pirates vs Tigers

Time: Game 1 – 12:40 pm ET Game 2 – 4:10 pm ET

Game 1 – 12:40 pm ET Game 2 4:10 pm ET TV Broadcast: ATTSN

ATTSN Streaming: Watch the MLB Game of the Day on ESPN+ (Sign up required)

Watch the MLB Game of the Day on ESPN+ (Sign up required) Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Pirates vs Tigers Odds

Game 1 : Detroit Tigers -125 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates +106

: Detroit Tigers -125 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates +106 Game 2 : Detroit Tigers -120 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates +100

: Detroit Tigers -120 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates +100 Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

For game one, the smart money might be on the Tigers with Tarik Skubal taking the mound, looking to recoup from a rare setback against the Royals. Meanwhile, game two could edge towards the Pirates, given Paul Skenes has shown great promise early in his career. These matchups are lined up to be as unpredictable as they are enticing.

More

As both teams strive for dominance, we’re keeping a close watch on individual performances. Tigers RP Shelby Miller looks to make his way back from an elbow issue and could impact the bullpen upon his return. For the Pirates, the power of Bryan Reynolds belting home runs in recent games adds an edge that can’t be ignored.

In the Tigers dugout, Riley Greene has proven his mettle with the long ball against NL Central opponents with losing records. These are the subtle nuances that could turn the tide in a tightly-contested doubleheader.