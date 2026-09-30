Alex Sarr Is Detroit’s Best Jalen Duren Trade Return

The Washington Wizards are one of four teams that could be interested in a Jalen Duren trade. Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape reported that an NBA general manager named the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Wizards as the clubs monitoring a possible sign-and-trade for the Detroit Pistons center.

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Duren remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. He turned down a five-year, $200 million offer from Detroit and has until Thursday, Oct. 1, to accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Without a contract, he cannot practice with the team.

He is only 22 years old. In 70 games with Detroit last season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. If Duren were traded to the Wizards, would Anthony Davis be the player coming back, or should Detroit be asking for someone else?

Why a Jalen Duren Trade Should Bring Back Alex Sarr

If the Pistons are going to make a move with the Wizards in a sign-and-trade involving Duren, the player Detroit should be asking about is Alex Sarr, not Davis. Davis is 33 years old and has a long injury history. Sarr is only 21. In 48 games with Washington last season, Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Sarr’s rookie deal also carries a team option for the 2027-28 season. If that option is picked up, he would not reach restricted free agency until after that season ends.

Swoosh Shrestha of pistonpowered.com makes the same case:

“Sarr is much younger than Davis and has already shown good complementary skills which would work well alongside Cade Cunningham and the other Pistons. If the Pistons are facing a potential disaster scenario with Duren, pivoting to Sarr alongside with other trade throw-ins wouldn’t be a bad move at this stage.”

Sarr fractured his right foot during an offseason workout and needed surgery to repair it. Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported:

“Sarr, a center/power forward from France entering his third NBA season, fractured his right foot during an offseason on-court workout and underwent surgery in mid-June. The Wizards will open their training camp Tuesday, and Sarr will be a “partial participant” in team workouts early on, Dawkins said.”

Washington opened camp Tuesday, Sept. 29, and expects Sarr to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 21.

Washington May Not Want to Move Sarr

Davis has been traded often during his NBA career. Sarr is a different case. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the Wizards may not be willing to give him up. But if Washington wants Duren, Sarr is the piece Detroit should be asking for.

Detroit has rejected every sign-and-trade proposal so far and, according to Spears, intends to match any offer sheet Duren signs. For now, that keeps any Sarr conversation hypothetical.