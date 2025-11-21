Detroit Pistons Reportedly Interested in Trading for Future NBA Hall of Famer

If you thought the Detroit Pistons were done making noise… apparently not.

According to former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins, the Pistons are “very interested” in pursuing a trade for Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, who is suddenly right back in the rumor mill less than a year after being dealt in the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade.

Pistons Are 13–2 and Looking Like a Real Problem

Detroit has opened the season 13–2, sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference while Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson are playing like one of the NBA’s most exciting young cores.

So the idea of adding a star-level big? Yeah… people are paying attention.

Perkins said he’s hearing Detroit is one of the teams circling Dallas as the Mavericks reshape their front office and future after firing GM Nico Harrison.

Mavericks Expected to Explore an Anthony Davis Trade

Multiple reports indicate Dallas is preparing to move Davis after an incredibly rocky start. The Mavs are 4–12 and sitting near the bottom of the West, and with Davis sidelined again, this time with a left calf strain, it’s unclear when he’ll return.

Davis has played just five games this season. For the year, he’s averaging:

20.8 points

10.2 rebounds

2.2 assists

1.6 steals

1.2 blocks

52% shooting

Last season, he put up nearly identical numbers, but availability has once again been the question.

According to DallasHoopsJournal, multiple teams still interested in Davis would prefer he slim down to regain the mobility he’s known for.

Detroit’s Angle: Star-Hunting While Young Talent Blossoms

The Pistons have the record, the momentum, and the young pieces that suddenly make them one of the most attractive landing spots in the league. If they wanted to pursue a splash, and if Dallas is actually ready to break things up, Detroit could be a real player.

Davis is owed:

$54.1M this season

$58.5M next season

$62.8M player option for 2027–28

That’s a massive contract, but contenders (and teams on the cusp of contending) always kick the tires on star availability.

Detroit being labeled “very interested” is notable, especially from someone as plugged-in as Perkins.

“My sources are also telling me, that Detroit has a lot of interest in Anthony Davis”



— Kendrick Perkins on AD rumors



(Via @RoadTrippinShow) pic.twitter.com/1olzTny2JI — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 21, 2025

What’s Next?

The Mavericks are reportedly working with Davis’ camp, including agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, to determine whether to shop him during the season.

If Dallas is open for business, the Pistons are officially in the conversation.

And with the team sitting 13–2… who could blame them?