Pistons apply for disabled player exception worth $9 million following Blake Griffin surgery

Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin’s season could very well be over after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. He was forced to miss the first ten games of this season, and also has missed additional time as his knee wasn’t fully healed.

And now, the Pistons are attempting make the best of the situation.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the Pistons have applied for a disabled player exception worth $9.2 million.

Should the Pistons be granted the exception, they’d be able to sign a player for the rest of the season on a one-year deal. If not, they’d also have additional cap space to work with.