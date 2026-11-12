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TodayPistonsat WSH · 7:00 PMStarts in 5h 59m · MNMT

Pistons Send First-Round Rookie to G League Despite Injuries

DSN team graphic: OKORIE — SENT DOWN
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The Detroit Pistons assigned first-round rookie Ebuka Okorie to the Motor City Cruise, their G League affiliate, on Wednesday.

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Okorie was not at shootaround on Thursday morning, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported. The Pistons face the Washington Wizards on the road on Thursday, Nov. 12, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

NBA: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Pistons rookie Ebuka Okorie has barely played this season

Even with the injuries the Pistons have dealt with this season, Okorie has not played much. He has appeared in five games for Detroit and is averaging 4.0 minutes per game. Okorie is averaging 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.2 steals per game, according to ESPN.

He is only 19 years old and was the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Detroit moved up four spots to take him, sending future second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 17 selection it used on the Stanford guard, per NBA.com. Okorie has not been able to crack the rotation often for Detroit.

The Pistons are short-handed and sent him down anyway

Detroit went into Thursday at 7-3 and without two rotation players. Guard Isaiah Joe is out with a hip injury and center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury, while center Ugonna Onyenso is listed as a game-time decision with a foot injury, per ESPN’s injury report. Most of that is up front, though: Joe is the only guard on the list, and Cade Cunningham has carried the backcourt through the Pistons’ start.

With him being sent down to the G League, it will be important for Okorie to get game reps instead of sitting on the bench for the Pistons.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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