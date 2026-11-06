The Detroit Pistons have spent years building a roster capable of competing for an NBA championship, but a massive new trade proposal would completely change the way the organization approaches its future.

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And it would give Cade Cunningham two proven offensive weapons in one stunning move.

The hypothetical three-team trade would bring Kyrie Irving and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Detroit, creating one of the most dangerous backcourts in the Eastern Conference.

There is one enormous catch, however. President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon would have to sacrifice several rotation players and a staggering amount of future draft capital to make it happen.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Blockbuster Trade Proposal Involves Three Teams

In a November 2 trade proposal from Grant Hughes, the Pistons would acquire Irving from the Dallas Mavericks and Alexander-Walker from the Atlanta Hawks in a deal involving three organizations.

The proposed exchange would look like this:

Detroit Pistons receive:

Kyrie Irving

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Ron Holland II

Kevin Huerter

Jock Landale (from Atlanta)

Isaiah Joe

Detroit’s 2029 first-round pick swap

Detroit’s 2031 first-round pick swap

Atlanta Hawks receive:

John Collins

Duncan Robinson

Detroit’s unprotected 2028 first-round pick

Detroit’s unprotected 2030 first-round pick

Detroit’s unprotected 2032 first-round pick

Atlanta’s 2032 second-round pick

Under the proposal, the trade would have to wait until after December 15 because of Collins’ trade eligibility.

This is strictly a hypothetical proposal. There is no confirmed report that the Pistons, Mavericks, and Hawks have discussed this three-team agreement.

Nevertheless, the potential return is intriguing enough to consider what such a move would mean for Detroit.

Kyrie Irving Could Solve Detroit’s Biggest Offensive Problem

There’s no question Cunningham has developed into one of the NBA’s premier offensive players. However, Detroit’s postseason struggles have demonstrated the difficulties of relying on one player to consistently create scoring opportunities.

That’s where Irving enters the conversation.

The nine-time All-Star is one of the most accomplished offensive guards of his generation, capable of creating his own shot, attacking defenses off the dribble, and knocking down difficult perimeter jumpers.

As we previously reported when ESPN revealed Detroit’s interest in Irving, multiple members of the Pistons organization reportedly appreciate his ability to play alongside ball-dominant superstars.

Unlike many trade proposals, Detroit’s connection to Irving has some legitimate reporting behind it.

The Pistons previously contacted Dallas about his availability, although there is no confirmation that the Mavericks are currently willing to trade him.

Irving is averaging 22.7 points per game through his first six appearances this season after missing the entire 2025-26 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL.

Adding him would allow Cunningham to spend more time playing without the basketball, potentially making Detroit considerably more difficult to defend.

But Irving isn’t the only major addition in this proposed blockbuster.

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Could Be an Ideal Fit

Alexander-Walker might actually be the more intriguing long-term acquisition.

The 28-year-old Atlanta guard is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 20.8 points per game and earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

He’s continued producing at a high level in 2026-27, averaging 21.7 points while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range through his first nine appearances.

And unlike Irving, Alexander-Walker brings the type of perimeter defense that would complement Cunningham without requiring another major adjustment to Detroit’s identity.

A lineup featuring Cunningham, Irving, Alexander-Walker, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren would offer a fascinating combination of offensive creation, outside shooting, defensive athleticism, and interior scoring.

The possibilities are exciting.

Imagine opponents attempting to double-team Cunningham while Irving and Alexander-Walker wait on the perimeter. Defenses would suddenly face much more difficult decisions about where to send help.

That’s the appeal of this hypothetical trade.

Detroit wouldn’t simply be acquiring two recognizable names. It would be adding two players capable of addressing legitimate weaknesses exposed during last season’s playoff run.

The Price Could Destroy Detroit’s Depth

Unfortunately, there’s a massive difference between improving a starting lineup and building a championship roster.

This proposal might accomplish the first while seriously damaging the second.

The Pistons would surrender five players, three unprotected first-round selections, and two additional first-round pick swaps.

That represents an extraordinary investment.

Ron Holland II is one of Detroit’s most promising young players, while Huerter, Robinson, and Joe provide valuable outside shooting.

Collins offers frontcourt versatility behind Duren. Landale, the other center in the proposal, is an Atlanta player who would be headed to Dallas, not out of Detroit.

Trading all five would leave Detroit with considerably less depth, even if its starting lineup became more talented.

That concern is particularly important considering Duren’s hamstring strain, which the Pistons said would sideline him at least two weeks.

If Detroit sacrificed Collins in the same deal, the Pistons would have fewer proven options available to handle additional frontcourt minutes.

And that’s before considering what would happen if Cunningham, Irving, or another key contributor missed significant time.

Championship teams need more than five impressive starters.

They need dependable players capable of surviving injuries, difficult matchups, and the physical demands of a long postseason.

Trajan Langdon Would Be Betting Everything on One Move

The other enormous concern involves Detroit’s future flexibility.

As we previously examined when reporting on Langdon’s pursuit of established NBA stars, the Pistons have already evaluated several aggressive opportunities without committing to an expensive blockbuster.

That patience has allowed Detroit to preserve valuable young players and future assets while continuing to improve.

This proposal would represent a complete philosophical shift.

By surrendering three unprotected first-round picks and two swaps, Detroit could lose much of its ability to pursue another major trade in the coming years.

And with Irving already 34 years old, there’s no guarantee the Pistons would enjoy a lengthy championship window following the acquisition.

According to the NBA’s official 2026 offseason transaction tracker, Detroit already made several moves to reshape its roster around Cunningham, including the six-team July deal that brought Collins to Detroit and the July trade for Joe.

Giving up multiple players acquired during that process would effectively undo much of the depth Langdon recently assembled.

The financial considerations would also require careful scrutiny.

Irving is earning $39.5 million this season and holds a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28, while Alexander-Walker is playing on a team-friendly long-term contract.

Detroit would be acquiring two dramatically different types of assets: an expensive veteran star approaching the latter stages of his career and a younger two-way player with several productive seasons potentially ahead of him.

Should the Pistons Make This Blockbuster Trade?

There’s no denying the appeal of adding Irving and Alexander-Walker to a team already built around Cunningham.

Detroit could immediately become one of the Eastern Conference’s most dangerous offensive teams while maintaining significant defensive talent in its starting lineup.

But winning an NBA championship requires more than assembling an impressive starting five.

The proposed price is simply too high.

Sacrificing Holland, four additional players, three unprotected first-round picks, and two swaps would leave Detroit dangerously thin and severely limit Langdon’s ability to make future adjustments.

My verdict: The Pistons should absolutely explore acquiring another legitimate scorer, but they shouldn’t mortgage their entire future to land two players in one massive transaction.

Alexander-Walker alone would be an intriguing target. Irving could also make sense if Dallas eventually becomes willing to negotiate a reasonable deal.

But combining both acquisitions into a single blockbuster creates risks that may outweigh the potential rewards.

Detroit has already built something promising around Cunningham.

The next step should be strengthening that foundation, not dismantling everything around it.

Would this hypothetical trade make the Pistons legitimate championship contenders, or would the price be far too steep?