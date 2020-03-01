Pistons blow 21 point lead, lose to the Sacramento Kings on the road

The Detroit Pistons (20-42) couldn’t get it done on the road tonight, losing to the Sacramento Kings (26-34) 106-100. The Pistons started this game off on an 18-1 run and looked like they were going to run away with a victory here, but the Kings came storming back after being down by as many as 21 points to steal a victory from the Pistons. The Pistons brought it back to within three points late in the fourth quarter, but a De’Aaron Fox jump shot with 14.4 seconds left sealed the Pistons fate. The Pistons, including tonight’s defeat, finish their west coast trip winning only one of four games.

Derrick Rose left tonight’s game with a right ankle injury. He finished tonight’s game scoring nine points in nine minutes.

Pistons’ guard Bruce Brown Jr. missed his third consecutive game. Brown was originally listed as out with left knee soreness, but tonight he is being listed as out with a left knee contusion. Brown was ruled out early (yesterday), so there’s a chance he could miss even more games going forward.

Christian Wood, who was originally listed as questionable with an ankle injury of his own leading up to tonight’s game, played and finished with 20 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Replacing Rose in the starting lineup in the second half, Brandon Knight finished tonight’s game with 16 points and seven assists. Sviatoslav (Svi) Mykhailiuk finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and four three-pointers.

Leading the way for the Kings tonight was De’Aaron Fox. Fox finished tonight’s game with 23 points and seven assists. Buddy Hield finished with 19 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Kings.

The Pistons are off the next two days but will return home this Wednesday after a four-game west coast road trip to face Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 PM.