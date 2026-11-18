Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has the Detroit Pistons taking Michigan freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. with the 22nd overall pick in his latest two-round 2027 NBA mock draft, published Tuesday. McCoy has not played a college game: he tore his right ACL in an exhibition game against Mega Superbet in Europe and will miss the entire 2026-27 season.

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Wasserman wrote this about the pick:

A torn ACL will cost Brandon McCoy Jr. his entire freshman season. That will create a difficult decision in May and June, because there’s sure to be NBA interest in him, even if he never plays or works out. Scouts have had years to evaluate McCoy, a disruptive defender, offensive playmaker and improving shooter. Missing the year may cap his stock, but he could still look like an attractive buy-low candidate in the first round.

Michigan guard Brandon McCoy Jr. (4), center, watches a play during the second half between Michigan and Oakland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Brandon McCoy Jr. Would Mean Next to Cade Cunningham

Drafting a guard coming off a torn ACL would be an interesting decision for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is the current starting point guard for Detroit, and the other player who is playing alongside him now is Daniss Jenkins. The Pistons also already hold the draft rights to Ebuka Okorie, another player who could end up playing next to Cunningham.

If Detroit drafted McCoy instead, there could be a potential log jam at the guard position, and the pick would go to a player the Pistons had never seen play a college game. Given the fit questions already hanging over this roster, Detroit might need to draft a forward in 2027 rather than an injured guard.

How Detroit Acquired Ebuka Okorie’s Draft Rights

The Pistons traded for the draft rights to Ebuka Okorie in June, acquiring the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft from the Memphis Grizzlies. Detroit sent out the draft rights to Karim Lopez (No. 21 overall) and three future second-round picks, according to the team.

Brandon McCoy Jr.’s NBA Comparison and Draft Profile

ESPN lists McCoy at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, and the pro comparison Wasserman gives him is Kris Dunn. It would be hard to believe that McCoy would go right to the NBA, especially if he does not play a single college game for the Wolverines.

McCoy was a McDonald’s All American and was ranked No. 19 in the SC Next 100 for the 2026 recruiting class. If he were to enter the 2027 NBA Draft anyway, it could be risky business for Detroit to make a selection like this.