Detroit Pistons News

Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Pistons News

Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

Tributes continue to pour out from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in...
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Jordan Zimmermann wants strong finish to last year of contract

It's a contract year for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, a five year, $110 million pact signed in November...
College Sports

Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Tributes continue to pour out from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in Southern California.

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers both honored him before their matchup tonight, starting with Detroit wearing personalized warmups:

Both teams then took 24 second shot clock violations in honor of his number:

Detroit Tigers P Jordan Zimmermann wants strong finish to last year of contract

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's a contract year for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, a five year, $110 million pact signed in November of 2015 that's been largely...
Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

Michael Whitaker - 0
The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash...
Pistons’ Blake Griffin tears up talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin teared up as he was recalling the impact of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspends Zavier Simpson

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the University of Michigan, head basketball coach Juwan Howard has suspended senior guard Zavier Simpson for a violation of team policies. Simpson...
