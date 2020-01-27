Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

Tributes continue to pour out from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in Southern California.

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers both honored him before their matchup tonight, starting with Detroit wearing personalized warmups:

The Detroit Pistons honor Kobe with custom made jerseys worn during warmupspic.twitter.com/TVchfyhT1Z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 28, 2020

Both teams then took 24 second shot clock violations in honor of his number: