Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

Tributes continue to pour out from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in Southern California.
The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers both honored him before their matchup tonight, starting with Detroit wearing personalized warmups:
The Detroit Pistons honor Kobe with custom made jerseys worn during warmupspic.twitter.com/TVchfyhT1Z
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 28, 2020
Both teams then took 24 second shot clock violations in honor of his number:
The Pistons and Caviler take 24 and 8 second violations to honor Kobe
PA announcer: “24 seconds..Kobe violation” 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/VGlP9tImgp
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 28, 2020