Pistons coach Dwane Casey discusses performance of No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 overall draft pick this past offseason, and they used it to select guard Cade Cunningham. However, he missed the first four games of the 2021-22 season with a lingering ankle injury.

He’s since appeared in two games for the Pistons, and it has been a learning curve. He tallied a single bucket in his debut against the Orlando Magic, and followed that up with six points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field on Tuesday.

For head coach Dwane Casey, Cunningham needs his timing back.

“He’s gotta get his timing back,” Casey said. “The young man unfortunately has played two NBA games. No preseason… maybe one full practice where we’re going 100 miles an hour.”

However, Casey isn’t going to view the small sample size as a sign of things to come.

“We want to look at things in 20-game increments to see how they are and how they react…they’re our foundation,” he said. “Their growth is the most important thing, and sometimes it’s going to look ugly and like they’ve never seen each other.”

The Pistons take on the 76ers tonight at Little Caesars Arena.

– – Quotes via Rod Beard Link – –