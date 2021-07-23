Pistons coach Dwane Casey has a message for Red Wings ahead of Draft [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It’s officially Draft night in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings will be selecting the next talent they’ll be adding to their rebuilding process.

Of course, the Detroit Pistons also have big plans for their upcoming Draft, as they hold the 1st overall selection and will presumptively taking Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

Prior to tonight’s NHL festivities, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey recorded a special message for his Motor City sports brethren:

Hey hey Hockeytown! On behalf of the Pistons, Coach Casey wishes the @DetroitRedWings the best of luck in tonight's NHL Draft.#DetroitUp x #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pgwodRCLbn — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 23, 2021