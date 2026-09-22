Pistons Announce New Streaming Home, and It Isn’t Free

The Detroit Pistons have a new streaming home. Pistons games will stream on DAZN starting in the 2026-27 NBA season, the team announced Tuesday, making the British service its exclusive direct-to-consumer partner.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

The @DetroitPistons announced today that the world’s leading digital sports

entertainment platform, DAZN, will be the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming partner for Pistons basketball beginning with the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/6lb2GtbnZV — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) September 22, 2026

What a Pistons DAZN Pass Costs

Streaming will start at $19.99 per month or $119.99 for the entire season. Fans can also subscribe to the “Ultimate” tier, including a one-time 15% discount at the Pistons 313 Shop, extra concurrent streams and exclusive camera feeds, for $24.99 per month or $139.99 per season. New subscribers get a seven-day free trial first.

Why Detroit Needed a New Home

This makes the Pistons one of several teams that have made DAZN their streaming home for the upcoming season, alongside the Cavaliers, Pacers, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Spurs. After the owner of FanDuel Sports Network, Main Street Sports, wound down its operations in April, it left many teams, including Detroit, scrambling to find their new home. DAZN originally made its name in the world of combat sports, but now will be adding NBA regional streaming rights to its repertoire.

Pistons Games Are Still Free Over the Air

The good news for Pistons fans is that unlike before, there are also free over-the-air options to tune into locally televised games as well. In May, it was announced that the Pistons would be partnering with Scripps Sports to air on WMYD TV20 in Detroit. This will also be available over-the-air with broadcast partners across the state of Michigan.

The Pistons are expanding their local TV footprint across Michigan. The team will be on the following stations in the 2026-27 season:



• Detroit (WMYD 20.1)

• Grand Rapids (WXMI 17.2)

• Flint (WNEM 5.2)

• Lansing (WSYM 47.2)

• Alpena (WBKB 11.4)

• Marquette (WJMN… pic.twitter.com/IfU6lVz64n — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 18, 2026

Tuning into Pistons basketball should be easier than it’s been in years, and it couldn’t come at a better time. With their on-court success and off-court behind-the-scenes buzz, the Pistons are as relevant as they’ve been in a long time. Now fans won’t have any shortage of ways to watch their team.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt