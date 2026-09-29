Bickerstaff Says Pistons Defensive Identity Won’t Change Without Stewart

If the Detroit Pistons are to emerge from the packed Eastern Conference, they have to be an elite defensive team again. The Pistons finished second in team defensive rating in the NBA last season, and third in the league in fewest opposing points per game. Even with All-Defensive First Team selection Ausar Thompson, they will still lack significant defensive contributors. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff made one thing clear at media day, however: the Pistons defensive identity does not change with the roster.

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The Pistons Defensive Identity Is Not Up for Debate

Although the roster might change, how the Pistons play will not. Bickerstaff said in his media day press conference, “We’ve created the identity of this team, and that’s who we are, and that won’t change year to year, doesn’t change person to person. Obviously, (Isaiah Stewart) was a huge part of what we did, the foundation of how we built this thing and part of that identity, but it’s up to the other guys that are here now to continue it and carry it on. But it’s something we can’t relent on.”

Center Is the Question Without Isaiah Stewart

The biggest hurdle facing the Pistons defensively is at center. Detroit traded Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three second-round picks in June, and his absence leaves a larger role for Pistons reserve Paul Reed. Bickerstaff said he is “extremely confident” in Reed, calling him “the hardest working player I’ve ever been around.” It is still a lot to ask of a player who was third on Detroit’s depth chart at center last season. And depending on how the Jalen Duren situation plays out, there might be even more change. Duren is still unsigned as a restricted free agent and skipped media day amid the standoff.

The Shooting Upgrade Comes With a Trade-Off

Detroit does have confidence in what newcomer Isaiah Joe will bring on both sides of the floor. Based on the Pistons’ offseason, it’s clear that they want to improve offensively. Trajan Langdon, Bickerstaff, and players alike all said at media day that this team will improve at shooting. But will those improvements come at the cost of who they are? That will determine their trajectory this NBA season.

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