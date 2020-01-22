28.1 F
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons dethrone the Sacramento Kings at home 127-106

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (17-28) took care of business at home tonight by defeating the Sacramento Kings (15-29) 127-106. The Pistons did not start this game off well, committing 11 turnovers in the first half before settling with 17 turnovers for the entire game. The Kings kept it close in the first half, trailing the Pistons 57-50 to end the first half. The Pistons outscored the Kings 36-25 in the third quarter to take a 93-75 lead. The Pistons kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter and finished the Kings off in the Motor City. With tonight’s victory, the Pistons have now won three of their last four games.

The Pistons were without Andre Drummond (mouth) and Bruce Brown Jr. (illness) for tonight’s game. Luke Kennard (knee) remains out and may not return until after the All-Star break.

The Pistons welcomed back Reggie Jackson tonight. Jackson missed all but two games dealing with a back injury. Jackson was able to score 22 points off the bench in his first game back. Once Reggie is acclimated, he should return to the starting lineup.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose also scored 22 points in tonight’s victory, the tenth straight time he’s scored at least 20 points in a game. Rose continues to get the starting nod from coach Dwane Casey, but with Reggie Jackson back, it’s safe to wonder how much longer Casey will keep Rose with the starting unit. The Pistons want to monitor Rose’s minutes, so a move back to the bench may be inevitable.

Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with 23 points. Wood was almost perfect from the floor tonight, hitting 7-of-8 shots from the floor. Wood continues to be used off the bench, even with Drummond missing tonight’s game. Thon Maker started in place of Drummond tonight and finished tonight’s game with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Pistons’ rookie Sekou Doumbouya was replaced in the starting lineup tonight after coming off a pair of bad games. Sekou’s slump continued tonight, as the prized rookie was only able to score four points, including a pair of free-throws (1-for-4 from the floor). Sekou is currently the youngest player in the league at 19 years old, so night’s like this will come and go before Sekou puts it all together.

De’Aaron Fox led the charge for the Kings in a losing effort, scoring 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. Second-year big man Marvin Bagley (left foot) missed tonight’s game for the Kings.

The Pistons will enjoy tomorrow off before facing the Memphis Grizzlies at home this Friday night at 7 PM.

