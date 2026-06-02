Pistons Draft Workouts Signal Backcourt Focus

The Pistons opened their first reported predraft workout Monday with four prospects: Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd, George Washington forward Rafael Castro, Kansas State guard Nate Johnson, and Florida guard Xaivian Lee. Detroit holds pick No. 21, and the group gives an early read on what the front office is targeting as it builds toward the June 23-24 draft.

Three guards in the first Pistons draft workouts group jumps off the page. Detroit’s draft outlook already points toward more scoring, backcourt support for Cade Cunningham, and perimeter shooting, all areas tied directly to the club’s official draft profile and recent projections around the pick.

Detroit’s early draft board is showing a pattern

Boyd, Johnson, and Lee bring a heavy backcourt tilt to the first known workout group. Castro gives Detroit a frontcourt look, but the bigger takeaway is easy to spot: the Pistons are spending early workout time on players who could help with ballhandling, shot creation, and spacing.

That tracks with the roster issues highlighted after Detroit’s 60-22 season ended in the conference semifinals. The team’s draft profile points to a need for added offense and more help in the backcourt around Cunningham, while recent draft projections have linked Detroit to creators and shooters on the perimeter ahead of No. 21.

How this group fits the roster needs

Lee, Boyd, and Johnson all fit the broad areas Detroit has to address. Guards in this Pistons draft workouts lane give the team a chance to study who can handle secondary creation, who can play off Cunningham, and who can add shooting without needing the ball every trip.

Castro stands out for a different reason. Detroit also has room to examine whether a frontcourt option can supply lineup flexibility, but the first set of names still leans much harder toward perimeter offense than interior depth.

For fans looking for the first clue of draft season, this is a pretty loud one. The Pistons did not open with a wing-heavy group or a center-heavy group. They opened with prospects who line up with the exact pressure points that showed up in the postseason.

More workouts should sharpen the picture fast

Predraft workouts ramp up across the league after the combine, and teams keep stacking visits as boards tighten before draft week throughout the annual evaluation process. Detroit still has time to bring in more guards, wings, and bigs before June 23-24, but this first reported Pistons draft workouts session gives the early process a clear direction.

The next wave of visits should show whether the Pistons keep pressing on shot creation and shooting or start widening the board around other lineup needs. With No. 21 in hand, every new workout from here will offer another clue about how Detroit wants to support Cunningham and shape the second unit for next season.