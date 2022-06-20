There is no question about it that Jerami Grant is one of the Detroit Pistons‘ best players but there is also no question about it that there has not been a single player in the league who has been mentioned more as a trade candidate.

Grant, who is 28, is going into the final year of his contract with the Pistons and there has been plenty of speculation that he will be traded prior to the 2022 NBA Draft.

Pistons F Jerami Grant drawing interest from 3 teams

Now, according to a report from Adam Borai of Bleacher Report, sources of is have indicated that Grant’s trade candidacy has been heating up over the past few weeks but concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with the Pistons.

Borai noted that the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat are three teams who are currently interested in Grant.

Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 19, 2022

Back in April, Pistons GM Troy Weaver had the following to say about a potential Jerami Grant trade:

“I’m not sure. Jerami demonstrated his efficiency in the way he fit with the group. I’m curious. The deadline … people had their fillers out. Nothing that blew us away. Maybe something comes down the pipe.”

“I don’t expect it being an avalanche. Maybe after the playoffs … the phone rings a little bit.”

Nation, would you like to see the Pistons trade Jerami Grant? If so, what type of return package would you expect?

