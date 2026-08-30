Pistons Fan Favorite City Editions Returning for 2026-27 Season

The Pistons City Edition jerseys have leaked for the 2026-27 season, and according to NBA Uniform Tracker, fans can expect the return of their 2021-22 city editions. This leak came in a thread reporting on each team’s city-edition uniforms for this season. Red jerseys have always been part of the Pistons’ lineage, and whenever they’ve gone away, fans have clamored for their return. These red uniforms, however, are special for numerous reasons.

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back their 2021-22 "City Edition" for the upcoming season pic.twitter.com/PqrJGzMEW8 — NBA Uniform Tracker™ (@nbaunitracker) August 29, 2026

For starters, these were the city edition jerseys during Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham’s rookie year. In a season that didn’t have much to celebrate in the win column, fans did have something to hang their hats on: the emergence of a franchise star. Having the chance to bring these uniforms back now that Cunningham has cemented himself as a first-team All-NBA caliber player on a team that just won 60 games is something lots of fans will be excited about.

In addition, these city editions felt more like a love letter to multiple eras of Pistons basketball than any other. Big Sean included numerous small details in the design, including the three championships being commemorated on the bottom of the jersey, lightning bolts down the sides of the shorts recognizing the Pistons of the late 70’s, and multiple iterations of team logos of old (including, in this writer’s opinion, the greatest logo in the history of basketball in the horse logo).

Here's a closer look at the Detroit Pistons' new City Edition uniforms. Hints of teal between the red and blue, and a cameo of the old horse logo on the shorts. pic.twitter.com/kshg7tYGD5 — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 1, 2021

With all the different city editions introduced, and the risks being taken with other NBA uniforms this season, it makes sense to fall back on a classic. The intention of the city edition (besides another excuse from Nike to sell new jerseys) is to celebrate the city and the culture of each team. No other city edition has come close to capturing the hearts and wallets of Pistons fans. The red Cunningham jersey is still one of the most common to be seen around the concourse of Little Caesars Arena. Now that they are set to make their return, expect to see a sea of red amongst the LCA.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court Podcast on www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt