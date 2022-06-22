Pistons fan reaction to Jerami Grant trade is mixed

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has made another move for the team that he’s completely transformed since taking over the job in June of 2020. The team has officially traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, and in return has received a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal also opens up plenty of salary cap space with which to work during the offseason.

As part of the deal, the Pistons and Blazers are swapping 2022 second-round picks, getting No. 36 for No. 46.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, sources said. Detroit sends Grant into a $21M trade exception, and Pistons now have $43 million in salary cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The 6’8 Grant led the Pistons with 19.2 points per game last season while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He had originally been acquired by the Pistons in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets in November of 2020; the deal he signed was for three years and worth $60 million. In 54 games played in his first year with Detroit, Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

He was limited to 47 games last year due to various injuries, undergoing surgery in December of 2021 to correct a UCL in his right thumb, as well as suffering a calf strain in March. In 101 total games with the Pistons, Grant shot 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The reaction to the Grant trade has been mixed

And the reaction to the trade on social media has begun pouring in, and the various responses are certainly mixed. Take a look at a few of the responses gathered below.

That’s…curious. But if there is one thing we’ve learned from Troy Weaver it’s never judge him on his initial move. What happens next will be interesting. https://t.co/mYLu8lgKdq — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 22, 2022

I’m still scared that Troy Weaver has smartest man in the room syndrome. I’m never gonna defend moves like this in a vacuum and I’ll try my best not to critique them until more happens, but man. Just win games dude. Just win games and I won’t have to bother worrying. — Eli Bashi (@EliBashiNBA) June 22, 2022

Pistons fans when they see Troy Weaver pic.twitter.com/GLNw30hgU9 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) June 22, 2022

At first glance, underwhelming for the Pistons. But they also gain tons of cap space, and move up from 46 to 36 in the second round of tomorrow's draft. Troy Weaver just getting warmed up. https://t.co/FBvYIGw2cL — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) June 22, 2022

Troy Weaver out here prepping for a week of being the NBA’s main character pic.twitter.com/97iSgRmdul — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) June 22, 2022

Bro I dont wanna hear “Trust Troy Weaver,” he’s given the fans zero reasons to trust him. Got lucky getting the first pick and Cade, Killian has been garbage so far, and we’ve finished bottom 5 in the league both his years here. He also gave Olynyk $16M a year for 3 years — Tuck Tuck Boom💥 (@det_talk) June 22, 2022

“Honeymoon Stage” for Troy Weaver is officially over #Pistons pic.twitter.com/cRnz0B2I19 — Motor City Hoops (@MotorCityHoops) June 22, 2022

Yes, I'm surprised. Yes, every trade Troy Weaver has made has confused the Pistons fanbase. And yes, we usually end up satisfied with Weaver's offseason masterplan. We now have the most cap in the NBA… by far, relax and #TrustInTroy — Vaishnav (@VaishS_) June 22, 2022

Unless something else is to follow that trade that just happened, this is the first Troy Weaver trade I say is a complete L — Anthony Militello (@TonyTello23) June 22, 2022

Troy Weaver is out here playing chess. If they were to do that AND come away with Jaden Ivey or Ben Mathurin or Keegan Murray at 5…. Wow. — The Cooler (@The__Cooler) June 22, 2022

Troy Weaver knowing he’s gonna flip the 46th pick from Portland into Giannis and a first-rounder #Pistons pic.twitter.com/XJiYx8raze — Michael Carisse (@MikeCarisse) June 22, 2022

