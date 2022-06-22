Jerami Grant

Pistons fan reaction to Jerami Grant trade is mixed

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has made another move for the team that he’s completely transformed since taking over the job in June of 2020. The team has officially traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, and in return has received a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal also opens up plenty of salary cap space with which to work during the offseason.

As part of the deal, the Pistons and Blazers are swapping 2022 second-round picks, getting No. 36 for No. 46.

The 6’8 Grant led the Pistons with 19.2 points per game last season while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He had originally been acquired by the Pistons in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets in November of 2020; the deal he signed was for three years and worth $60 million. In 54 games played in his first year with Detroit, Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

He was limited to 47 games last year due to various injuries, undergoing surgery in December of 2021 to correct a UCL in his right thumb, as well as suffering a calf strain in March. In 101 total games with the Pistons, Grant shot 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The reaction to the Grant trade has been mixed

And the reaction to the trade on social media has begun pouring in, and the various responses are certainly mixed. Take a look at a few of the responses gathered below.

