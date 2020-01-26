Pistons’ G Derrick Rose hits ‘Fountain of Youth’ buzzer-beater

Things are going poorly for the Detroit Pistons so far this season but there is no question that there has been a bright spot along the way.

That bright spot is G Derrick Rose, who continues to play with a spark, despite being on a team that is unlikely to make the NBA Playoffs.

On Saturday, Rose found the Fountain of Youth as he went coast to coast before hitting a buzzer-beater to send the game against the Brooklyn Nets to overtime.

Check it out.

Rose’s streak CONTINUES 🤯 He has a new lease of life in Detroit, and could be the hottest trade piece in the NBA! Make that 12-straight games of 20+ points 🌹🔥#DerrickRose #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/zn8yBanoaN — Taste Of Sport (@TasteOfSport) January 26, 2020

Unfortunately, the Nets took over in overtime and the Pistons ended up losing another one.