Sunday, January 26, 2020
Pistons’ G Derrick Rose hits ‘Fountain of Youth’ buzzer-beater

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Things are going poorly for the Detroit Pistons so far this season but there is no question that there has been a bright spot along the way.

That bright spot is G Derrick Rose, who continues to play with a spark, despite being on a team that is unlikely to make the NBA Playoffs.

On Saturday, Rose found the Fountain of Youth as he went coast to coast before hitting a buzzer-beater to send the game against the Brooklyn Nets to overtime.

Check it out.

Unfortunately, the Nets took over in overtime and the Pistons ended up losing another one.

