Pistons GM Troy Weaver explains why he traded former 1st round pick Sekou Doumbouya

It was a season of transition in the Motor City, as new GM Troy Weaver completely transformed the look of the Detroit Pistons. Only 2019 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya remained from the roster that was intact prior to Weaver’s arrival.

And now, that’s no longer the case. Doumbouya was dealt earlier this month to the Brooklyn Nets along with Jahlil Okafor for four future second-round picks, $5.78 million and DeAndre Jordan.

According to Weaver, it was a change to gain more draft capital, as well as the opportunity to see Doumbouya grow elsewhere.

“We liked the opportunity to replenish our second-round picks. And like every player we’ve moved on from, we wanted to give them the opportunity to grow somewhere else,” he said today.

