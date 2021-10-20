Pistons GM Troy Weaver says team will take their time with Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons begin their regular season schedule tonight against the visiting Chicago Bulls, and while No. 1 overall draft selection Cade Cunningham will not be able to play thanks to a nagging ankle injury, there remains an aura of anticipation in the air for the rebuilding squad that has shown signs of improvement.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver spoke with the Bally Sports Detroit crew ahead of tonight’s game, where he provided a health update on their prize asset.

“It’s day to day,” Weaver said. “When it first happened…you never know with ankles. Just took a little longer than we expected, but now he’s day to day and progressing well. The next steps are to have him fully engeaged in practice, in 5 on 5 and building up his conditioning so he can get back on the floor.”

So, when can Pistons fans expect to see him suit up in game action?

“With injuries to these young players, you want to make sure they can come back and be themselves,” Weaver said. “We’re going to take our time with Cade for when he’s healthy so he can hit the floor and be himself.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –

