Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose left tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a right ankle injury.

On TV replays, #Pistons Derrick Rose looked to land awkwardly on his right ankle. He went to the locker room. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 1, 2020

Rose is officially listed as questionable to return. Before the injury, Rose was off to a great start scoring nine points in nine minutes.