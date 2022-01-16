Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reacts to Cade Cunningham’s ejection

No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham was ejected from this afternoon’s game against the Phoenix Suns during the 3rd quarter after an acrobatic reverse dunk and his subsequent pointing, which must have constituted taunting in the minds of the on-court officials.

Cunningham already had been assessed a technical foul earlier in the game, and his second resulted in an automatic ejection.

Needless to say, head coach Dwane Casey wasn’t a fan of the call.

“I’ve seen a lot worse to get ejected for than that,” Casey said. “They said Cade pointed at the guy that he dunked on or whatever. I didn’t see that part of it. I think he was pointing toward his teammates.”

However, Casey said that his team isn’t in a position to be able to complain to the on-court officials.

“We’re not in position as a team to complain,” he said. “Let me be the bad guy to fight for us. As a young team, we shouldn’t get that reputation of complaining to the officials. And until we get to that level, we’ve got to button up and zip up and play our butts off.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –