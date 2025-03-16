Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Pounds Table While Demanding Respect from NBA Officials [Video]

LET'S GO!!!! J.B. Bickerstaff did not mince words following the Pistons' loss to the Thunder!

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, and you tuned in for Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, you are probably not too happy with the absolutely horrendous officiating that took place at Little Caesars Arena. Following the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media, and he did not mince words about how he feels about the lack of respect his team receives.

J.B. Bickerstaff Pounds Table While Demanding Respect

Watch as an emotional J.B. Bickerstaff pounds the table while demanding the NBA officials give his team respect

“It was a disgusting display of disrespect towards our guys,” Bickerstaff said.

J.B. Bickerstaff expressed his frustrations after the loss to the Thunder #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/9WJgiOOPF8 — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (@FanDuelSN_DET) March 16, 2025

The Pistons have a right to feel slighted after Saturday’s game, and J.B. Bickerstaff’s passionate demand for respect from NBA officials underscores the team’s growing frustration. Detroit deserves fair calls and equal treatment on the court—it’s about time the NBA takes notice.