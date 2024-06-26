Pistons Hold Steady, Choose G-League Sensation Ron Holland II at No. 5





DETROIT PISTONS – The Detroit Pistons, retaining their No. 5 pick for the third consecutive year, selected G-League standout Ron Holland II in the 2024 NBA Draft. This marks the first major decision under the new leadership of team president Trajan Langdon.

Holland’s Profile and Achievements

Ron Holland II, an 18-year-old wing from Dallas, Texas, demonstrated impressive abilities during his tenure with the G-League Ignite, averaging 20.6 points and over two steals per game. Despite concerns about his 24 percent three-point shooting, his overall performance, including his high school accolades, drew the attention of the Pistons’ front office. Holland was a consensus five-star prospect in high school, a McDonald’s High School All-American, and the 2022-23 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Context and Historical Picks

This year’s fifth overall pick deepens the Pistons’ trend of top-five selections, including Cade Cunningham (No. 1, 2021), Jaden Ivey (No. 5, 2022), and Ausar Thompson (No. 5, 2023). The Pistons, who finished last season with the NBA’s worst record, are aiming to rebuild their roster and improve performance on the court.

“Just an 18-year-old, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 20.6 points last year with the G-League Ignite, and averaged more than two steals per game, but worried teams with just 24 percent shooting from 3-point range a season ago.”

NBA Draft Highlights

The 2024 NBA Draft had notable selections preceding the Pistons’ pick:

The Atlanta Hawks picked 6-foot-8 French wing Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1.

The Washington Wizards drafted 7-foot center Alex Sarr.

Houston chose 6-2 Kentucky shooter Reed Sheppard at No. 3.

San Antonio picked 6-6 UConn guard Stephon Castle.

With Ron Holland II now on board, the Detroit Pistons and their fans look forward to his potential impact as the team aims to rise in the competitive landscape of the NBA.