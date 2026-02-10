Pistons Brawl With Hornets to Result in Multiple Suspensions [Video]

What started as a physical NBA matchup quickly spiraled into chaos Monday night in Charlotte.

The Detroit Pistons’ road game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center devolved into multiple on-court fights midway through the third quarter, resulting in four ejections and a lengthy stoppage of play.

The trouble began with just over seven minutes remaining in the quarter when Hornets big man Moussa Diabate delivered a hard foul on Pistons center Jalen Duren. Words were exchanged almost immediately, and tensions escalated fast.

Duren responded by shoving Diabate in the face. That action brought Miles Bridges into the confrontation, as he shoved Duren in retaliation. Diabate then crossed the line, throwing a punch at Duren and needing to be restrained by teammates and coaches as he continued to pursue him.

Moments later, the situation worsened.

Bridges managed to break free from the crowd and landed a punch on Duren, igniting another flare-up. That’s when Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart sprinted onto the floor from the bench and wrapped Bridges in a headlock, further escalating the brawl before officials and players from both teams finally separated everyone involved.

Fight just broke out at the Detroit Pistons vs Hornets game #NBA pic.twitter.com/8yhu4gaxUx — Huffamoose Media (@Huffamoosemedia) February 10, 2026

This angle of the Hornets/Pistons brawl is crazy pic.twitter.com/3hjXqwcsN6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) February 10, 2026

Things just got ugly.



Several punches thrown between the Hornets and Pistons, even prior to what I captured here.



Several DQ’s likely coming. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/jH01MYc2O9 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 10, 2026

After officials reviewed the incident and restored order, the NBA handed out swift punishment.

Duren and Stewart for Detroit, along with Bridges and Diabate for Charlotte, were all assessed fighting fouls, which carry an automatic ejection. All four players were sent to the locker room, leaving both teams shorthanded for the remainder of the game.

The altercation marks one of the most heated on-court incidents involving the Pistons this season and could lead to additional discipline from the league office once the NBA reviews the footage.

Suspensions or fines are expected to be evaluated in the coming days.