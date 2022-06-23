Pistons identified as a possible trade destination for Hornets F Gordon Hayward

It’s going to be a critical offseason for the Detroit Pistons, who currently hold the No. 5 overall selection in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft that kicks off tonight from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Of course, it was earlier this week that general manager Troy Weaver made another move for the team that he’s completely transformed since taking over the job in June of 2020, officially trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, and in return has received a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal also opens up plenty of salary cap space with which to work.

But could more moves be up Weaver’s sleeve as the Draft draws closer? According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Weaver is a huge fan of Memphis center Jalen Duren and could acquire Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for one of their 1st round selections (13th, 15th) could be used to take Duren.

“Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver is one of Duren’s biggest fans in the NBA, sources say, and could very well look to target him in a draft-night trade if he continued to slide down the board, especially to Charlotte, which has been identified as a possible trading partner for the Pistons in a potential Gordon Hayward deal.”

The Pistons were identified as a team that could take on Gordon Hayward

Hayward, who has played for the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and Hornets over the course of his 12-year NBA career, averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds last year playing with Charlotte. He’s also well known for having suffered a gruesome lower-body injury in October of 2017, dislocating his left ankle and fracturing his left tibia against the Cleveland Cavaliers while with Boston.

Regardless of which player they ultimately select, fans are hoping that Weaver will be able to identify a young high-end talent to pair with last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham as the Pistons continue their rebuilding process. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for if the team ultimately decides to acquire Hayward’s services along with whomever they take in the Draft.

