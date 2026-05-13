Detroit Pistons Could Be Without Trio of Players for Game 5 Matchup vs. Cavs

The Detroit Pistons may not be at full strength for one of the biggest games of their season.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons listed three rotation players as questionable on the official NBA injury report.

With the Eastern Conference semifinal series tied 2-2, availability could play a major role in determining who takes control moving forward.

Pistons injury report for Game 5 vs Cavaliers

:

Kevin Huerter (left adductor strain)

Caris LeVert (right heel contusion)

Duncan Robinson (low back soreness)

None of the three injuries appear season-ending, but all could impact Detroit’s depth and perimeter shooting if players are limited or unavailable Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, enter Game 5 with a clean injury report.

Detroit Pistons facing major momentum swing

The series has shifted dramatically over the last several days.

After winning the first two games at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons dropped back-to-back contests in Cleveland, including a 112-103 loss in Game 4 on Monday night. Now, the pressure swings back to Detroit with the series essentially becoming a best-of-three.

Game 5 could be the turning point.

The good news for Detroit is that home court has been a massive advantage throughout the postseason. The Pistons are currently 5-1 at home in the playoffs, while Cleveland has yet to win a road playoff game this postseason.

That trend gives Detroit reason for confidence entering Wednesday night.

Massive opportunity remains for Detroit

Even with the series tied, Detroit still holds an important advantage.

If the Pistons can defend home court in Game 5, they would head back to Cleveland with a chance to close out the series in Game 6. And if the matchup ultimately reaches a Game 7, that game would also be played in Detroit.

For now, though, all attention shifts to the injury report and whether Detroit will have its full complement of contributors available when the ball goes up Wednesday night.