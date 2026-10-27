The Detroit Pistons will be without center Jalen Duren when they visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and the Pistons injury report has him out well past this one game. Detroit announced Sunday that Duren has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

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Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Faces a Two-Week Wait

Duren played only 10 minutes in Friday’s 128-111 win at Miami before exiting with the injury. ESPN lists him as out with an estimated return of Nov. 9.

Paul Reed covered the middle in Miami and put up 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting in 26 minutes, which is the clearest answer Detroit has while Duren is down.

The Pistons Injury Report Leaves Two More in Doubt

Ausar Thompson is working back from a right ankle sprain he picked up in that same game in Miami. He was ruled out Sunday at Philadelphia and is listed as questionable against the Knicks.

Isaiah Joe is questionable as well with a right hip contusion. Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reported that Joe took the hit late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 106-93 win over the 76ers.

Detroit is 3-0 after beating Boston, Miami and Philadelphia. New York is 0-3 with losses to the 76ers, Celtics and Magic. If Thompson and Joe both sit, the Pistons will be down three rotation pieces against a team still looking for its first win.

Three Two-Way G-League Players on the Report as well

To go along with Duren, Joe, and Thompson on the injury report, three others are on the injury report as well. Elijah Harkless and Isaac Jones are questionable because of G League-Two Way. Ugonna Onyenso is also out because of G League Two-Way.