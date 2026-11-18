Detroit Pistons rookie guard Ebuka Okorie has barely been on an NBA floor this season, and he is now in the G League with a hip injury. Asked this week where that leaves him, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic said Okorie should expect little to no usage the rest of this year, but projected him as a rotation player in Detroit within the next few seasons.

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Okorie, the No. 17 pick in the 2026 draft, turned 19 in April and has appeared in five games this season, averaging 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 4.0 minutes per game, according to ESPN. Detroit assigned him to its G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, on Nov. 12. He lasted about five minutes of his Cruise debut Tuesday before a hip-to-hip bump from Grand Rapids Gold guard Ryan Nembhard left him with a left hip injury, MLive’s Jacob Richman reported. He had been on assignment for several days without playing because of a right ankle sprain.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What a Pistons Insider Expects From Ebuka Okorie

Patterson was taking reader questions in a Pistons mailbag. A reader identified as John D. asked, “How much NBA usage does Ebuka Okorie get this year? What have the impressions been: a player (in the future) or just fringe help forever? Thanks!”

Patterson said the early reviews, including those from head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and star guard Cade Cunningham, have been good ones. “Okorie has impressed each time he’s gotten an opportunity, dating to the preseason,” Patterson wrote. “He’ll likely have little to no usage unless he checks in late in games, which is standard for a player drafted outside of the lottery. Initial impressions, including from Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Cunningham, have revolved around Okorie’s pace and feel for the game at 19 years old.”

Why Patterson Points to Daniss Jenkins

Patterson pointed to Daniss Jenkins, who reached the NBA by a far less certain route than a first-round pick did, and said it is possible for Okorie to blossom in a similar way.

“The Pistons need someone with his skill: the ability to get to the rim, generate paint touches and create offense for himself,” Patterson wrote. “So, I’d imagine over the next few seasons he’ll become a rotation player for this team. I can see Bickerstaff having a rotation of Cunningham, Jenkins and Okorie as his primary guards, keeping one or two of them on the floor at all times.”

Where Okorie Fits Behind Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins

What’s interesting for the Pistons is that Cunningham and Jenkins are already in the starting lineup, with Okorie listed third at point guard. If Patterson is right that Okorie is going to be a major part of Detroit’s future, then Bickerstaff will need to find him more time off the bench once he is back from the G League. He has time to develop in the meantime and get minutes with the Cruise when he is healthy.