The Detroit Pistons have made another significant move in their attempt to end the Jalen Duren contract standoff. With Duren’s deadline quickly approaching, Detroit has reportedly removed one of the most controversial elements discussed during negotiations.

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The weight provision that had been discussed as part of Detroit’s five-year, $200 million offer to Duren is no longer part of the equation. The provision was reportedly never formally put in writing, but previous discussions included the possibility of monthly weigh-ins for the 22-year-old center.

That distinction is important, but so is the Pistons’ decision to move away from the idea entirely. With Duren now facing a massive financial decision, Detroit has removed another potential obstacle standing between the two sides and a long-term agreement.

Pistons Remove Weight Provision From Duren Negotiations

The Pistons’ offer remains substantial: five years, $200 million fully guaranteed. According to the latest reporting surrounding the negotiations, however, there are now no weight-related provisions attached to the proposed deal.

That’s notable considering how much attention the weight issue generated after details of the negotiations became public. Detroit reportedly wanted Duren to lose weight following its playoff exit against Cleveland, but the center has not developed a public reputation as a player with persistent conditioning issues.

Detroit previously discussed including a weight provision in its offer, adding another layer to negotiations that were already becoming increasingly uncomfortable. With Thursday’s deadline approaching, that issue has now been removed from the conversation.

The timing is impossible to ignore. Detroit appears to be doing what it can to make its $200 million offer more attractive without simply giving Duren the maximum contract he has been seeking.

Jalen Duren Now Has a $200 Million Decision to Make

Duren’s options are becoming increasingly clear as the deadline approaches. He can accept Detroit’s five-year, $200 million guaranteed offer, or he can sign his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer and potentially become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

The Pistons could technically extend the qualifying-offer deadline, but president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has publicly pointed toward Thursday, Oct. 1, as the decision date. Duren has until 11:59 p.m. ET that night to take the qualifying offer. Unless something changes quickly, he is approaching the point where the contract stalemate has to produce an answer.

And we’re not exactly talking about lunch money here. Turning down $200 million guaranteed would represent an enormous bet on Duren’s ability to remain healthy, continue developing and command an even larger contract next summer.

Duren certainly has reasons to believe in himself after earning his first All-Star selection last season. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and earned All-NBA Third Team honors, making him eligible for a five-year maximum contract worth approximately $287 million.

His production declined during Detroit’s postseason run, however, and the Pistons clearly haven’t been willing to meet that maximum number. That difference in valuation has helped create a standoff that has lasted throughout the offseason and now threatens to stretch right up to the deadline.

Detroit Has Removed Another Reason for Duren to Say No

Duren has already declined Detroit’s reported $200 million proposal, which makes this latest development particularly interesting. If the weight discussion was a meaningful source of frustration for Duren, the Pistons have now eliminated it.

The money hasn’t disappeared with it. Detroit’s $200 million offer reportedly remains fully guaranteed, only now without any weight-related provision attached.

That leaves Duren with a fascinating risk-reward calculation. As the financial possibilities surrounding his qualifying offer illustrate, taking $9.6 million this season and betting on free agency doesn’t guarantee that Duren ultimately earns more money than Detroit is offering him right now.

What Duren Risks by Taking the Qualifying Offer

A lot can happen during an NBA season, especially for a big man whose game depends heavily on athleticism and physicality. An injury, a statistical decline or a changing free-agent market could dramatically alter what teams are willing to offer next summer.

Detroit, meanwhile, has continued to make its position clear. The Pistons want Duren as part of their future, but they also appear determined to draw a financial line somewhere below the maximum contract he became eligible to receive.

The Pistons have already increased their offer from a reported $190 million to $200 million, and now the controversial weight provision has disappeared from the negotiations. Detroit has moved again, but the final move belongs to Duren.

With the deadline now set, the question has become remarkably simple. Is five years and $200 million guaranteed enough to keep Jalen Duren in Detroit, or is he willing to bet nearly all of it on himself?