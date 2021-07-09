Pistons’ Jerami Grant earns high praise from NBA elite

Sharing is caring!

He was the leading scorer on a rebuilding Detroit Pistons squad in 2020-21. And now, he’s one of the 12 players who will be on their way to Tokyo later this month to play for Team USA in the Olympics.

And let’s just say, Grant has earned some high praise from some high profile individuals.

“I still remember his days in Philly and the scouting report saying, ‘He’s downhill and Euro-stepping every time,’ and playing off of him, giving him the shot,'” former Michigan State Spartan and multiple-time NBA champion Draymond Green said.

“To watch his journey, he’s one of the guys in the NBA now.”

“I wanted him on this team because of the size, length, flexibility and versatility that he will give us,” Popovic said Thursday as the US conducts training camp in Las Vegas. “And the fact that he’s a competitor. He’s also willing to fill a role. I just told him today: he’s very coachable, aggressive, a good person – the right guy to have on a basketball team.”

Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the course of the year with the Pistons, and was honored by being named a finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year award.

“I had to trust the process, and seven years later I’m here on the USA team,” Grant said. “It unfolded the way it should.”

And others are taking notice.

“I always watch the Pistons because I’m from Michigan. What he’s gone there and done is incredible,” said Green. “One of the most improved players in this league, for sure.”

“Coming out here, it’s very easy for a like Jerami who hasn’t been at this level for as long as Kevin Durant or Damian Lillard to just come in and take a backseat to those guys. But he’s come in and been aggressive, he’s playing with extreme energy and he’s going to play a huge role in us winning the gold.”

