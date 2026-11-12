The Detroit Pistons have emerged as one of the Eastern Conference’s most intriguing teams, but could another blockbuster move be on the horizon? One name that continues to generate discussion is Kyrie Irving, the nine-time NBA All-Star currently playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

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According to Ian Goodwillie of Last Word on Sports, Irving could be an attractive addition for Detroit, provided the Pistons don’t sacrifice too much to acquire him. A recent analysis raises an important question for President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon: Would adding another superstar be worth potentially disrupting a championship-caliber young core?

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks down during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyrie Irving Could Give Pistons Another Superstar

There is no denying that Irving would bring something special to Detroit’s offense. The former NBA champion remains one of basketball’s most talented shot creators, capable of scoring from virtually anywhere on the floor.

More importantly, Irving could take significant pressure off Cade Cunningham, who continues to serve as the primary engine of Detroit’s offense. Pairing Cunningham with another accomplished ball-handler could make the Pistons considerably more difficult to defend, particularly during the postseason.

The possibility isn’t entirely new, as Detroit’s reported interest in Irving has already been connected to comments from ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. However, there remains a significant difference between appreciating what Irving could bring and actually putting together a deal with Dallas.

Irving, 34, also comes with substantial financial commitments and questions surrounding his long-term durability. His contract carries a salary of approximately $39.5 million this season, along with a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28.

The Potential Price Could Be Enormous

The biggest concern for Detroit might not be Irving’s ability to contribute, but rather what the Mavericks would demand in return. Goodwillie argues that the Pistons should avoid sacrificing the young talent and future assets that have helped transform their organization.

Detroit has already invested heavily in Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, creating a foundation that could keep the team competitive for years. Giving up important pieces of that foundation for a veteran approaching his mid-30s would represent a considerable gamble.

The Pistons have already been connected to an aggressive three-team trade proposal involving Irving, but the massive collection of players and future draft picks involved illustrates the challenges of completing such a deal. Detroit would need to weigh the immediate offensive boost against the potential damage to its roster depth and long-term flexibility.

There is also the matter of Irving’s recent injury history, including the torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2025-26 season. Although he has returned to action, committing significant assets to a veteran with that history would carry additional risk.

Dallas May Not Be Ready to Move Irving

Even if Detroit decided Irving was worth pursuing, there is no guarantee Dallas would entertain an offer. In fact, recent reporting suggests the Mavericks may be increasingly reluctant to move their veteran star.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Dallas has been turning away inquiries about Irving. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon has also suggested that Irving’s fit alongside Cooper Flagg and his influence in the Mavericks’ locker room could make a trade difficult to justify.

That creates another obstacle for Detroit, which would likely need to present a compelling offer just to get Dallas interested in serious discussions. There is currently no confirmation that the Pistons and Mavericks are engaged in active negotiations.

Still, Irving remains an intriguing name to monitor as Detroit evaluates whether another established scorer could help push the franchise closer to an NBA championship. The question is whether Langdon can find a deal that improves the Pistons without sacrificing the pieces that have made them successful.

For a franchise that has already taken major steps forward, patience could ultimately be more valuable than another blockbuster trade. But if Irving becomes available at the right price, Detroit would have an interesting decision to make.