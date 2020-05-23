41.2 F
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas disrespects Michael Jordan with latest comment

If you happened to catch ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries, you have certainly picked up on the hatred that Michael Jordan has for former Detroit Pistons PG Isiah Thomas. In fact, it seemed like Jordan made it a point to take as many shots as he possibly could at Thomas and his ‘Bad Boys’ teammates.

But according to Thomas, he is ready to call a ‘timeout on the feud’ and his reasoning for doing that is disrespectful to Jordan.

“I’mma call a timeout on the feud because really I wasn’t fighting him. I was winning all the time so why am I mad at him?”

Thomas is correct that he was not losing to Jordan. In their head to head matchups over the years, Thomas owned a 36-29 record over Jordan, including 12-10 advantage in the playoffs.

By Don Drysdale

