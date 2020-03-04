27.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Charlie Harrison IV

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn't get it done tonight against the...
Read more
Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn’t get it done tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24), falling to the visiting team in a close one 114-107. This looked like it was going to be a close game when it started, with the Pistons only down 69-64 to end the first half. The Thunder held the Pistons to just 18 points in the third quarter, and with the Thunder up by 12 points to end the third quarter, this looked like another Pistons loss. The Pistons made things interesting late in the fourth quarter by taking the lead 103-102 with 4:27 remaining on an 11-0 run. Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari hit a three-point shot with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Thunder a 111-107, and that three was enough to take down the Pistons.

 

- Advertisement -

The Pistons weren’t projected to win tonight’s game. See how the rest of the league’s odds stacks up here.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose is currently out with an ankle injury. Rose will be reevaluated in a few weeks. For the season, Rose is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor. Bruce Brown Jr. is also nursing an ankle injury, though the Pistons were hopeful Brown would be available for tonight’s game.

- Advertisement -

The Pistons acquired G/F Jordan McRae off waivers earlier today. McRae looked comfortable in his Pistons debut, scoring 15 points in 26 minutes. McRae should receive all of the minutes he can handle for a banged-up Pistons roster. Prior to the Pistons acquiring him, McRae played for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards this season.

Christian Wood continued his impressive run tonight. Wood scored a career-high 29 points, 10 rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. In his last four games leading up to tonight’s defeat, Wood averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds. Starting for Derrick Rose, Brandon Knight was also impressive with 18 points and seven assists for the Pistons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, scoring 27 points. Danilo Gallinari finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Dennis Schroder finished with 23 points off the bench.

The Pistons are off the next two nights but will return to action in another home game to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz this Saturday at 7 PM.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”
Next articleFormer Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell...
Read more
U of M News

Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

Don Drysdale - 0
When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA career ahead of him. http://gty.im/936701860 But Robinson...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn't get it done tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24), falling...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is hoping the family name lives on, and he has every expectation that it will with his...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives update on Moritz Seider

Michael Whitaker - 0
Ever since the Detroit Red Wings drafted German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in last year's NHL Draft, fans have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell 114-107 to the Oklahoma City...
Read more

Report: Detroit Pistons claim G/F Jordan McRae off waivers

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are claiming G/F Jordan McRae off waivers. Wojnarowski noted McRae has agreed to a...
Read more

Doctor suggests NBA, NHL play cancel or play games in empty stadiums due to coronavirus

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
It seems as though the entire world is picking up on the seriousness of the spreading coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19. How soon until...
Read more

Pistons blow 21 point lead, lose to the Sacramento Kings on the road

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-42) couldn't get it done on the road tonight, losing to the Sacramento Kings (26-34) 106-100. The Pistons started this game...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.