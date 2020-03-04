Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn’t get it done tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24), falling to the visiting team in a close one 114-107. This looked like it was going to be a close game when it started, with the Pistons only down 69-64 to end the first half. The Thunder held the Pistons to just 18 points in the third quarter, and with the Thunder up by 12 points to end the third quarter, this looked like another Pistons loss. The Pistons made things interesting late in the fourth quarter by taking the lead 103-102 with 4:27 remaining on an 11-0 run. Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari hit a three-point shot with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Thunder a 111-107, and that three was enough to take down the Pistons.

The Pistons weren’t projected to win tonight’s game. See how the rest of the league’s odds stacks up here.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose is currently out with an ankle injury. Rose will be reevaluated in a few weeks. For the season, Rose is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor. Bruce Brown Jr. is also nursing an ankle injury, though the Pistons were hopeful Brown would be available for tonight’s game.

The Pistons acquired G/F Jordan McRae off waivers earlier today. McRae looked comfortable in his Pistons debut, scoring 15 points in 26 minutes. McRae should receive all of the minutes he can handle for a banged-up Pistons roster. Prior to the Pistons acquiring him, McRae played for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards this season.

Christian Wood continued his impressive run tonight. Wood scored a career-high 29 points, 10 rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. In his last four games leading up to tonight’s defeat, Wood averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds. Starting for Derrick Rose, Brandon Knight was also impressive with 18 points and seven assists for the Pistons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, scoring 27 points. Danilo Gallinari finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Dennis Schroder finished with 23 points off the bench.

The Pistons are off the next two nights but will return to action in another home game to face Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz this Saturday at 7 PM.