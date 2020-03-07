Pistons lose at home to the Utah Jazz amidst a career-night from Christian Wood

The Detroit Pistons (20-44) stormed back from being down by 22 points in the first half, but couldn’t get it done tonight in a tough loss against the Utah Jazz (41-22) 111-105 despite a new career-high from Christian Wood. The Pistons started this game sluggish, but a strong second half made things interesting late in the third quarter and later on in the fourth quarter. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run after the Pistons tied the score with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pistons then went on a run of their own to cut the lead to 105-102 with 42 seconds remaining in the game. Unfortunately, the Pistons ran out of gas late and couldn’t get the win at home.

Derrick Rose (ankle) remains out for the Pistons. Rose injured his ankle in a game last Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. Rose is expected to fully recover after an MRI on his ankle came back clean. Rose will be reassessed in a few weeks. Luke Kennard (knee) and Blake Griffin (knee) remain out for the Pistons.

Christian Wood led the way for Detroit. Wood finished tonight’s game with a new career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Wood has been a bright spot for the Pistons since the Pistons moved on from Andre Drummond. Wood will be a free agent next season and the Pistons should do everything they can to keep Wood around for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to believe that during training camp, Wood had to beat out Joe Johnson to make it on the final roster.

Bruce Brown Jr. returned to action tonight after missing the previous four games due to a knee injury. Brown finished tonight’s game with five points and seven assists in 25 minutes. New Piston Jordan McRae finished with 14 points in tonight’s defeat.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for the Jazz, finishing with a game-high 32 points and five rebounds. Donovan Mitchell finished with 25 points and five rebounds.

The Pistons won’t have much time to rest after tonight’s game. The Pistons’ next game is tomorrow night on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM.