Pistons lose third straight at home in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Detroit Pistons (14-27) couldn’t get it done tonight at home, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans (15-26) 117-110 in overtime. The Pelicans went off to a hot start, going on a 17-6 run in the first quarter and were up 63-52 to end the first half. After trailing by double digits for most of tonight’s game, the Pistons were able to bring it back and sent the game into overtime with a Derrick Rose two-point shot with 30.1 seconds left to tie the game 102-102. The Pelicans were able to secure the win by going on a 15-8 run in overtime. The Pelicans have now won three of their last four games. After tonight’s game, the Pistons have now lost four of their last five games.

Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee) continue to miss time for the Pistons. Neither player appears to be close to a return at this time. With the way the season is going, it’s highly unlikely Pistons’ forward Blake Griffin returns this season after undergoing surgery on his knee last week.

Andre Drummond finished tonight’s game with another double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds) and is currently second in the league in that category, only trailing Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in that category. The big story here is Drummond’s lack of defense on Pelicans’ big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor torched Drummond for 25 points and 14 rebounds, which includes scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the first half. Drummond was benched late in the game in favor of Christian Wood, who’s contract became fully guaranteed last Friday. Drummond’s name has been in trade talks, and it’s safe to wonder if the trade talks are starting to get to him.

Derrick Rose finished tonight’s game with 23 points and eight assists, including 10 fourth-quarter points. Tonight marked Rose’s sixth straight game scoring at least 20 points. Pistons’ rookie Sekou Doumbouya finished tonight’s game with 16 points and eight rebounds. Doumbouya’s defense on Pelicans’ guard Lonzo Ball was key in Detroit’s comeback efforts in tonight’s defeat.

Pelicans’ guard Lonzo Ball was an assist away from a triple-double, scoring 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Pistons are off tomorrow but will return to the court this Wednesday on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7 PM.