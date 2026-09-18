Duren and Ausar Contracts Loom Over Pistons Media Day

Pistons Media Day arrives Monday, Sept. 28, signaling the unofficial start of the new season, with training camp opening the next day. Last season’s session felt like a group with nothing but positive momentum. Despite a 60-win season and being a game away from the conference finals, more questions are present than answers. Here’s just a taste of the questions Trajan Langdon and J.B. Bickerstaff can expect.

Duren and Ausar contracts hang over Pistons Media Day

There’s still some time before Pistons Media Day. Anything can happen until then. But as things stand, Jalen Duren remains unsigned. Ausar Thompson hasn’t reached a new deal, either. Assuming that’s still the case, it will hang over Media Day like a dark cloud. Regarding Duren, questions of trading the All-Star center would certainly arise. Has the relationship reached the point of no return?

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Let’s say Ausar Thompson hits restricted free agency (something I don’t foresee but entirely possible). What’s to say that this same scenario won’t play out next summer? What has his approach been to the offseason, and what is his mindset, given that his twin brother, Amen Thompson, just got paid max dollars by the Houston Rockets? How patient is he to wait his turn, and is he willing to take less than his brother?

Both these contract situations have major ramifications for the Pistons’ future, and not having an answer now hurts.

What is Cade’s mindset about their chances to compete?

Detroit has lost key pieces like Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart while the rest of the conference has only gotten stronger. Historically, Cunningham has projected optimism and has been a good soldier. At the same time, he has expressed frustration when at a breaking point. Going into season six, does the face of the franchise see a fighting chance? Or does he want action?

How does he feel about the way the Duren situation has played out? He and Cunningham have a well-documented bond that’s foundational to the Pistons’ core. Yes, the NBA is a business. But when a franchise player wants a teammate kept around, especially an All-Star, you had better have a good reason if he isn’t. Trajan Langdon doesn’t want any distrust, because distrust can spell doom.

How do the Pistons maintain their defensive identity?

Detroit might be without two of their top three centers in last season’s rotation. Isaiah Stewart, in particular, has been described as the “heart and soul” of the Pistons. He’s also one of the league’s best rim protectors, named Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month last December. How do they keep that identity after a heart transplant?

Ausar Thompson is the defensive star on the front end, but Duren and especially Stewart’s presence made them elite. Is there a move to be made? Have Trajan Langdon and co. been making calls? What’s the belief that Tolu Smith can step up and step in? There can only be so much of a runway before moves have to be made.

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