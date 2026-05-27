Pistons Mock Draft Trend Keeps Pointing Back to Cade Cunningham

Recent Detroit Pistons mock drafts have started leaning in the same direction: guards. That trend showed up in an April roundup, sharpened once the draft order was set in a May 11 roundup, and was stated even more directly on May 26, when Detroit’s draft priorities were framed around shot creation and perimeter shooting ahead of the June 23-24 draft.

For Detroit sports fans following this stretch of Michigan sports news, the basketball read is pretty straightforward. These projections are not pushing Detroit toward a new lead guard over Cade Cunningham; they are pointing toward more offense around him, and more help behind him, on a roster where Cunningham is listed as the starting point guard with Daniss Jenkins and Marcus Sasser behind him.

Cade is still the engine

Detroit’s roster build still runs through Cunningham. NBA.com lists him at 9.9 assists per game, a number that underlines how much of the Pistons’ offense flows through his decisions, his handle and his passing.

The mock-draft trend suggests Detroit is looking for another creator who can keep the offense functional when defenses load up on Cade or when he sits. The recent mock roundup language around lead guards, shot creation and perimeter shooting fits that need much more than any idea of replacing the player Detroit already has on the ball.

Why the guard focus makes sense

The clearest reporting thread is the draft rationale itself. The May 26 roundup tied Detroit’s direction to shot creation and perimeter shooting, while the May 11 roundup described a shared theme emerging across mock drafts once the first-round order was locked in. The April roundup showed that Detroit-linked guard projections were already forming before the pre-draft process fully ramped up.

NBA Detroit Pistons Team Stats · 2026 Stat Value Rebounds Per Game 43.9 Assist To Turnover Ratio 1.5 Fouls Per Game 23.4 Games Played 14 Rebounds 615 Free Throw Percentage 76.6

That consistency matters in Detroit sports because it points to a roster question that still looks unresolved: who reliably handles second-side creation next to Cunningham? Detroit sports fans watched the offense bog down too often whenever the burden shifted too heavily onto Cade. It is the kind of roster conversation that keeps showing up across Michigan sports news when the Pistons are discussed ahead of the draft.

The contract picture adds another layer

Detroit has already made its biggest commitment. Spotrac lists Cunningham on a five-year, $269,085,780 designated rookie extension, which places the long-term build squarely around him.

A draft pick at guard also carries roster-planning value because it gives Detroit a cost-controlled option in the backcourt while the front office sorts through the rest of the roster. The mock-draft trend does not confirm a final decision, but it does imply the Pistons may see added creation and shooting as the cleaner way to support Cunningham than forcing another frontcourt addition into a roster that already runs through its lead guard.

What to watch next

The next wave of mock drafts should show whether Detroit keeps getting linked to point guards and combo guards, or if the board shifts toward wings. If the guard trend holds through June 23-24, the biggest roster question will be which type Detroit values more: a backup organizer for the second unit, or a shot-maker who can play off Cunningham and still create when the defense traps him. For readers tracking Detroit sports and Michigan sports news, that is the clearest draft subplot to monitor.