NBA Schedule Confirms the Pistons Are Nationally Relevant Again

The Detroit Pistons used to disappear when the NBA released its national television schedule. There might be one showcase game, a stray NBA TV appearance and plenty of nights when anyone outside Michigan could safely ignore what was happening at Little Caesars Arena.

Not anymore.

Detroit will play 19 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 regular season, including 12 appearances on ESPN or NBC and seven more on Peacock or Prime Video. The Pistons confirmed the national schedule Thursday.

Nineteen games are not simply a reward for winning 60 times last season. They are proof that the NBA now views Detroit as a team capable of attracting viewers, creating compelling matchups and shaping the Eastern Conference race.

The Pistons have their national relevance back.

Detroit Receives an Opening-Day Showcase

The NBA made its opinion clear with the first game on Detroit’s schedule.

The Pistons will host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It will be the opening game of the league’s season-opening tripleheader.

Detroit and Boston produced the two best records in the Eastern Conference last season. Now Cade Cunningham and Jayson Tatum will help launch the NBA season in front of a national audience.

The afternoon tipoff will be inconvenient for plenty of fans across Michigan. That complaint is fair. The game’s placement still carries meaning.

The NBA could have selected almost any matchup to begin its season. It chose the Pistons.

Little Caesars Arena is no longer being treated like a stop on the schedule. It is being presented as one of the places where the league’s biggest stories will happen.

The NBA Is Following the Victories

National exposure usually follows three things: winning, recognizable stars and compelling opponents.

Detroit now offers all three.

The Pistons finished 60-22 and secured the No. 1 seed in the East during the 2025-26 season. Cunningham earned First Team All-NBA honors after averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Jalen Duren made the All-NBA Third Team, while Ausar Thompson landed on the All-Defensive First Team.

As Detroit Sports Nation previously detailed, those honors changed the starting point for every conversation about the franchise.

Detroit is not trying to identify a young core anymore. It already has one.

Cunningham is a legitimate franchise centerpiece. Duren has developed into one of the league’s most productive interior players. Thompson gives J.B. Bickerstaff a defender who can alter games without needing shots or designed touches.

The Pistons also posted one of the NBA’s best defensive ratings and filled Little Caesars Arena with energy again. Those developments did not merely restore local enthusiasm. They made Detroit interesting to the rest of the league.

Cade Cunningham Has Become Must-Watch Television

The schedule is another measure of Cunningham’s rise.

Detroit drafted Cunningham first overall in 2021 with the hope that he would become the player who pulled the franchise back into meaningful basketball. Injuries, losses and roster instability slowed that process, but they did not prevent it.

Cunningham is now one of the NBA’s premier playmakers. He can control the tempo, score against smaller guards, see over defensive pressure and create shots for teammates from nearly every area of the floor.

More importantly, he has turned production into victories.

That combination attracts national broadcasts. Networks want stars who can carry a game, create highlights and deliver in the fourth quarter. Cunningham has entered that group.

National attention also raises the pressure.

His bad nights will receive more scrutiny. His matchups with elite guards will become television debates. Every late-game possession against Boston, Cleveland, New York or Philadelphia will become part of the conversation about where he ranks among the league’s best players.

Detroit fans have known Cunningham’s value for years. The schedule suggests the rest of the basketball world has caught up.

The NBA Is Building Around Pistons-Knicks

Every Detroit game against the New York Knicks will be carried on a national platform.

That does not happen by accident.

The Knicks enter the season as defending NBA champions. The Pistons are trying to convert a 60-win breakthrough into a deeper postseason run. The teams play with an edge, feature contrasting styles and represent two basketball cities that care deeply about physical, meaningful games.

Detroit visits Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Knicks then visit Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 3 for the NBA Pioneers Classic on ESPN.

The regular-season series concludes April 9 in New York on Prime Video. With the playoffs approaching, that game could carry major seeding consequences.

The NBA clearly believes Detroit-New York can become one of its featured Eastern Conference matchups.

All that is missing is another memorable postseason chapter.

Cleveland Remains Personal

One of Detroit’s most meaningful national games comes Jan. 18, when the Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at noon on NBC and Peacock as part of the league’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule.

Cleveland ended Detroit’s season in a seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The Pistons came within one victory of reaching the conference finals before losing the deciding game.

Cunningham’s comments following that Game 7 defeat reflected the frustration of a team that believed it had let a major opportunity slip away.

That history gives the January matchup real weight.

It will not settle what happened in May. A regular-season victory cannot replace a playoff series. It can show whether Detroit has learned from the experience.

The NBA placing the rematch on a holiday broadcast tells fans everything they need to know. Cleveland and Detroit have become a matchup worth promoting.

National Games Come With Bigger Expectations

The Pistons spent years asking to be noticed. Now they must deal with what comes next.

Opponents will prepare for Detroit like a contender. Road crowds will be louder. Every team will know Cunningham’s preferred actions, Thompson’s defensive tendencies and the areas where Detroit’s offense can become stagnant.

There will be fewer opportunities to sneak up on anyone.

The Pistons also reworked their rotation during the offseason. Trajan Langdon added John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince and Gary Harris while moving Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert.

Those changes were finalized through a massive six-team transaction designed to add shooting, experienced depth and financial flexibility around Cunningham.

The new pieces will be tested immediately.

After opening against Boston, Detroit travels to face Miami, Philadelphia and New York. The Pistons could look polished and dangerous from the beginning. They could also need time to establish new roles.

Either way, everyone will be watching.

The Schedule Is Filled With Measuring Sticks

Several of Detroit’s national games immediately stand out:

Oct. 20: Celtics at Pistons, 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Oct. 27: Pistons at Knicks, 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Jan. 18: Pistons at Cavaliers, noon on NBC and Peacock

Feb. 3: Knicks at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 5: Pistons at 76ers, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

Feb. 27: Thunder at Pistons, 5:30 p.m. on Prime Video

April 9: Pistons at Knicks, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

The Feb. 27 home game against Oklahoma City deserves special attention. It features the No. 1 seeds from the previous season and gives Detroit a late-season test against one of the league’s strongest organizations.

The complete 2026-27 Pistons schedule also places Detroit in an NBA Cup group with Brooklyn, Orlando, Milwaukee and Toronto.

The Pistons have yet to advance from Cup group play. With expectations climbing, that tournament offers another chance to demonstrate progress.

Remember How Far This Franchise Has Come

Nineteen national games would have sounded absurd during Detroit’s darkest seasons.

The Pistons endured years of losing, empty seats, coaching changes and roster experiments that never produced a stable foundation. National broadcasts were often reminders of how far the franchise had fallen.

Detroit is now approaching games with Boston, New York and Cleveland as a peer rather than a curiosity.

That transformation did not happen through one transaction. It came from Cunningham developing into a star, Thompson becoming an elite defender, Duren growing into an All-NBA center and Bickerstaff installing a winning structure.

The front office then strengthened the roster instead of treating 60 wins as a finished product.

The NBA noticed.

Bottom Line

The Pistons’ 19 national television games deliver a clear message: Detroit matters again.

The league sees a 60-win contender led by a First Team All-NBA guard. Networks see meaningful rivalries, a lively arena and a team capable of remaining near the top of the Eastern Conference.

For Pistons fans, the national exposure should feel rewarding. Detroit has spent years trying to escape basketball obscurity. That work has paid off.

The challenge now is greater.

National relevance is not the destination. It is the stage.

The Pistons have earned their place under the lights. What they do there will determine whether this transformation leads to something Detroit has not experienced in nearly two decades: a legitimate championship run.